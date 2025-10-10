Gemini 2.5 Pro powers Google's new computer use model

Google claims its AI outperforms competitors in speed, accuracy

Google says the Computer Use model built on Gemini 2.5 Pro beats out rivals like Anthropic and OpenAI in speed and accuracy, especially on tricky web tasks.

It can update CRM tools or organize notes on Jamboard without breaking a sweat.

Still, Google admits it's not flawless: sometimes it gets tripped up by complex logic or makes mistakes ("hallucinations").

For anything sensitive—like making purchases—the AI checks with you first and has built-in safety features to keep your data secure.