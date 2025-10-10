New AI-driven eye treatment can give you 6/6 vision
Rajan Eye Care Hospital launched WaveLight Plus InnovEyes in October 2025, a new AI-driven laser vision correction system for people with myopia, hypermetropia, and astigmatism.
The tech builds a detailed 3D map of your eye using over 100,000 data points, so treatments are super personalized.
How it works
This system uses AI and 3D ray tracing with 500 tiny light beams to scan your eye's entire optical pathway.
It helps cut down on human error, speeds up the process, and even predicts future changes in your vision.
The results are quick—most patients notice improved vision within 24 hours, and approximately 98% achieve 6/6 vision or better overall.
Is it worth the cost?
WaveLight Plus InnovEyes is more precise and customizable than regular LASIK, with fewer side effects like halos or glare and a faster recovery.
It's meant for adults aged 18-45 with stable vision.
The catch? It costs around ₹60,000-₹85,000 per eye, so it's definitely a premium option.