Undersea cable to connect India with US, Brazil, South Africa

Cable will run as deep as 7,000 meters under the sea

Meta is teaming up with Sify Technologies in India, with local giants like Jio and Airtel also investing in their own cable systems to level up India's digital game.

The cable will run as deep as 7,000 meters under the sea, avoiding risky zones and using special tech to keep it safe from ships and anchors.

By 2030, this project is expected to mean smoother streaming, faster downloads, and a big boost for India's role in the global digital scene.