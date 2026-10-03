Gemini AI flaw let malicious Chrome extensions access webcam microphone
Technology
Heads up, Chrome users: A big vulnerability was found in the Gemini AI feature that could let hackers sneak in through dodgy extensions and access things like your webcam or microphone.
The issue, spotted by Palo Alto Networks, was all about weak checks in the WebView tag, making it easier for attackers to get into your stuff.
Google patched Chrome in January 2026
Google fixed this back in January 2026 with an update for Chrome on Windows, Mac, and Linux.
If you haven't updated yet, now's the time!
This whole situation is a reminder that while AI tools are super handy, they can also open up new risks, so keeping your apps updated is key to staying safe.