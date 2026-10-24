Gemini Android app gets cleaner side panel and simpler settings

The side panel now puts Search right up top for easy access, with your Library just below New chat.

You'll see only five menu items at first; tap "More" if you want extras like Images or Scheduled (especially handy if you're an AI Ultra subscriber).

Settings are now all in one place instead of split across menus, making things way less confusing. You can manage your account, check usage limits, set preferences like notifications or tasks, and even get support, all from one streamlined page.

This update rolled out earlier on iOS and web, but is finally live for Android users too.