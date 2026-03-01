Google's Gemini Live gets floating 'pill' for multitasking on Android

To access the floating pill, users can either tap on the Live icon in the Gemini overlay or start fullscreen Live and head back to their homescreen. The updated interface provides quick controls for sharing your camera/screen, muting your mic, or even ending sessions. Before starting a chat, an overlay keyboard appears; during conversations, live transcripts are displayed.

Enhanced functionality

Personal Intelligence toggle now available

The floating pill can be minimized into a movable circle, similar to chat heads, allowing users to continue using other apps without losing track of their conversation. You can tap on it to expand or swipe down to close. The updated Gemini overlay also comes with a Tools menu for generating images, videos, music; Canvas for notes or sketches, deep research options, guided learning paths, and a Personal Intelligence toggle.