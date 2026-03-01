Google's Gemini Live gets floating 'pill' for multitasking on Android
What's the story
Google has revamped its Gemini Live feature on Android, introducing a floating "pill" overlay. The update was first spotted on some devices running the stable version (17.3) of the Google app, with a wider beta rollout to version 17.7 starting yesterday. The new design makes it easier for users to multitask and chat simultaneously without taking over the entire screen.
User guide
How to use the updated floating pill
To access the floating pill, users can either tap on the Live icon in the Gemini overlay or start fullscreen Live and head back to their homescreen. The updated interface provides quick controls for sharing your camera/screen, muting your mic, or even ending sessions. Before starting a chat, an overlay keyboard appears; during conversations, live transcripts are displayed.
Enhanced functionality
Personal Intelligence toggle now available
The floating pill can be minimized into a movable circle, similar to chat heads, allowing users to continue using other apps without losing track of their conversation. You can tap on it to expand or swipe down to close. The updated Gemini overlay also comes with a Tools menu for generating images, videos, music; Canvas for notes or sketches, deep research options, guided learning paths, and a Personal Intelligence toggle.