Gemini North in Hawaii captures NGC 1514 Crystal Ball Nebula
The Gemini North telescope in Hawaii just captured an incredible shot of the Crystal Ball Nebula (NGC 1514), sitting about 1,500 light-years away in Taurus.
This nebula was formed when a dying star shed its outer gas layers, influenced by a nearby companion star.
The image is like a cosmic time capsule, letting astronomers peek into how stars change and evolve over thousands of years.
NGC 1514 binary sculpts lumpy nebula
NGC 1514 isn't just any nebula: it's actually a binary system with two stars orbiting each other every nine years.
One star was once much bigger than our Sun and lost its outer layers as it aged.
The companion star shaped the nebula's unique, lumpy look by pushing stellar winds onto those expanding gas shells.
Their dynamic interaction gives scientists rare clues about how dying stars transform their surroundings.