Gemini North in Hawaii captures NGC 1514 Crystal Ball Nebula

NGC 1514 binary sculpts lumpy nebula

NGC 1514 isn't just any nebula: it's actually a binary system with two stars orbiting each other every nine years.

One star was once much bigger than our Sun and lost its outer layers as it aged.

The companion star shaped the nebula's unique, lumpy look by pushing stellar winds onto those expanding gas shells.

Their dynamic interaction gives scientists rare clues about how dying stars transform their surroundings.