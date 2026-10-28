Gemini Notebook adds audio recording to Android and iOS apps
Technology
Gemini Notebook just made life easier by adding an audio recording feature to its Android and iOS apps.
With a new microphone icon sitting between the camera and "Create New" buttons, you can quickly capture audio (no extra apps or gear needed).
Gemini Notebook saves recordings to notebooks
Recordings from the home page start a fresh notebook, while those from the Sources tab get saved to existing ones.
The interface is straightforward, with pause and upload options, plus a live waveform so you can see your audio as it happens.
You can even record for up to 1 hour while using other apps or when your phone's locked.
If you don't spot the update yet, try force-stopping the app to get it working.