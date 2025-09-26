Gemini Robotics 1.5 can help robots think ahead

Developers can try out Gemini Robotics-ER 1.5

These Gemini models make it possible for different types of robots (like ALOHA2 and Apollo) to share skills and be controlled by the same system—a big deal for robotics!

Developers can try out Gemini Robotics-ER 1.5 through Google AI Studio, while Gemini Robotics 1.5 is rolling out to select partners first.

It's a step toward robots that are way smarter at problem-solving in all kinds of industries.