Gemini Robotics 1.5 can help robots think ahead
Google DeepMind just dropped two new AI models—Gemini Robotics 1.5 and Gemini Robotics-ER 1.5—that seriously boost what robots can do.
Now, robots can plan ahead and use info from the web to handle more complicated tasks, like packing a suitcase based on real-time weather.
As Carolina Parada from DeepMind puts it, these upgrades mean robots aren't stuck doing just one thing—they can actually think a few steps ahead.
Developers can try out Gemini Robotics-ER 1.5
These Gemini models make it possible for different types of robots (like ALOHA2 and Apollo) to share skills and be controlled by the same system—a big deal for robotics!
Developers can try out Gemini Robotics-ER 1.5 through Google AI Studio, while Gemini Robotics 1.5 is rolling out to select partners first.
It's a step toward robots that are way smarter at problem-solving in all kinds of industries.