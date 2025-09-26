LG's Easy TV makes watching shows easier for older adults
LG just dropped the Easy TV in South Korea, a smart TV designed to make life easier for older adults.
Announced in September 2025, with a launch set for September 29, 2025, it features a super-simple interface with fewer apps and big, easy-to-read fonts.
Even the picture and sound are tweaked for comfort.
The remote has oversized buttons plus a help key
This model is based on LG's QNED Evo QNED85A Mini LED 4K platform and comes in two sizes—65-inch (2,769,000 won/~$1,965) and 75-inch (3,869,000 won/~$2,746).
The remote has oversized buttons plus a Help key so family can jump in if needed. There's also an AI voice search button for hands-free help.
LG says they're planning to launch this user-friendly TV in US
Easy TV packs Mini LED tech with accessibility upgrades like a built-in camera for video calls and pop-up reminders (think meds or daily tasks).
LG says they're planning to launch this user-friendly TV in other aging markets like the US and Japan soon—so keep an eye out if you've got grandparents who'd love something simpler.