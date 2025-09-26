LG's Easy TV makes watching shows easier for older adults

The remote has oversized buttons plus a help key

This model is based on LG's QNED Evo QNED85A Mini LED 4K platform and comes in two sizes—65-inch (2,769,000 won/~$1,965) and 75-inch (3,869,000 won/~$2,746).

The remote has oversized buttons plus a Help key so family can jump in if needed. There's also an AI voice search button for hands-free help.