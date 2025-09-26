Next Article
OnePlus phones can be snooped on: How to stay safe
If you've got a OnePlus 8T or newer, heads up: a big security flaw means any app on your phone could read your SMS and MMS messages—even without your permission.
The issue affects OxygenOS 12 and newer and was made public just this week.
Apps can sneak past Android's privacy checks
Because of a coding slip-up by OnePlus, apps can sneak past Android's usual privacy checks and see texts—including things like two-factor codes.
Basically, sensitive info could be at risk until this is fixed.
What you can do
OnePlus says they'll roll out a patch worldwide in mid-October 2025.
Until then, stick to trusted apps only, uninstall anything sketchy or unused, and swap out SMS-based two-factor authentication for an authenticator app if possible.
