Gemini's new productivity planner organizes your day in 1 dashboard
Google just dropped the Productivity Planner Gem in its Gemini app, bundling your emails, calendar events, tasks, and Drive files into one simple dashboard.
Rolled out with July's Gemini Drops update, it lets you quickly create daily work briefs or schedule tasks—all found under "Premade by Google" on the Explore Gems page.
How the new productivity planner works
This Planner is tightly linked with Gmail, Calendar, and Drive.
You get automated daily updates, easy task planning, and weekly summaries—plus it works alongside other handy Gems like Coding Partner or Learning Coach.
Powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro tech, it helps you stay on top of things without feeling overwhelmed.
Why you might like this new gem
If you're already deep in the Google ecosystem (or just want less app-hopping), this could be a smart way to keep everything organized in one place.