Gemini's new productivity planner organizes your day in 1 dashboard Technology Jul 18, 2025

Google just dropped the Productivity Planner Gem in its Gemini app, bundling your emails, calendar events, tasks, and Drive files into one simple dashboard.

Rolled out with July's Gemini Drops update, it lets you quickly create daily work briefs or schedule tasks—all found under "Premade by Google" on the Explore Gems page.