Gemini's new switching tool makes it easier to switch chatbots
Google's new "switching tools" for its Gemini AI assistant let you move over from other chatbots without the usual headaches.
Instead of trying to keep users locked in, Google is focusing on making it simple to jump ship, especially as more people look for alternatives to ChatGPT over safety worries.
This follows a growing trend in the AI world, with competitors like Anthropic's Claude also making it easier to switch platforms.
Gemini offers smooth transition
With Gemini's update, you can export your chat history and preferences straight into Gemini, so setting up feels familiar right away.
The process guides you step by step and keeps your workflow intact, without starting from scratch or losing important information.
Meanwhile, Anthropic's Claude uses a "Memory" feature for a personalized move, showing that chatbot makers are finally putting users first when it comes to switching sides.