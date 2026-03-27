Gemini's new switching tool makes it easier to switch chatbots Technology Mar 27, 2026

Google's new "switching tools" for its Gemini AI assistant let you move over from other chatbots without the usual headaches.

Instead of trying to keep users locked in, Google is focusing on making it simple to jump ship, especially as more people look for alternatives to ChatGPT over safety worries.

This follows a growing trend in the AI world, with competitors like Anthropic's Claude also making it easier to switch platforms.