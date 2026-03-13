Gemini's new task automation feature is rolling out to devices

Supported apps and devices

Right now, this automation works with Lyft, Uber, Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Starbucks. Instacart and a few others aren't in yet, but Google says more apps could be added soon.

Pixel 10 users will get this feature later. To see if your device or favorite app is supported, just check the "screen automation" setting in your Gemini app for live updates.