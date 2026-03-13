Gemini's new task automation feature is rolling out to devices
Technology
Google just dropped a handy new Gemini AI feature called "agentic task automation" for Galaxy S26 phones.
It'll handle the steps up to checkout, then it will give you a nudge to finish the order yourself.
Supported apps and devices
Right now, this automation works with Lyft, Uber, Grubhub, DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Starbucks. Instacart and a few others aren't in yet, but Google says more apps could be added soon.
Pixel 10 users will get this feature later. To see if your device or favorite app is supported, just check the "screen automation" setting in your Gemini app for live updates.