Gene variants drive majority of Alzheimer's cases: Study
A new study from University College London found that certain versions of the APOE gene—called e3 and e4—are behind most Alzheimer's cases (up to 93%) and nearly half of all dementia cases.
Researchers say APOE could be a major target for new treatments, but it's not being used much yet.
How do these gene types affect your risk?
Everyone has two copies of the APOE gene, which comes in E2, E3, or E4 forms.
If you have E3 or especially E4, your risk of Alzheimer's goes way up compared to having two copies of the protective E2.
People with two E4s are more than eight times more likely to get Alzheimer's.
Why isn't there an easy fix?
APOE helps move cholesterol and fats around your body and brain, so you can't just take it out without causing problems.
Any future treatment would need to carefully lower the harmful effects from certain versions without messing up its good work—a tricky challenge researchers are still working on.