General Galactic's water-powered satellite could revolutionize space travel

General Galactic is gearing up to launch Trinity, a 1,100-pound satellite hitching a ride on SpaceX's Falcon 9 in late 2026. What's cool? Trinity runs entirely on water for both its chemical and electric thrusters—no fancy fuels or cryogenic tanks needed. If it works, this could make satellites simpler, safer, and less likely to lose fuel from sunlight.

Trinity's dual-mode system Trinity can switch between two modes: In chemical mode, it splits water into hydrogen and oxygen to burn as fuel.

In electric mode, it turns oxygen into plasma and pushes it out using magnets for smooth, efficient movement.

This flexibility means better control and longer missions.

The satellite's edge in a competitive space race There has been discussion about limiting how long satellites can remain in orbit and encouraging prompt deorbiting, which could affect engine requirements.

Plus, with global competition in space heating up, US satellites need to move fast if needed.

Trinity's system could deliver up to 10 times more maneuverability than old-school designs.