Generative AI speeds up work, but raises burnout risks

A fresh study at a US tech company found that using generative AI sped up the pace and scope of work, but also made jobs more demanding—raising real worries about burnout.

AI helped fill knowledge gaps and gave instant feedback, which sounded great at first.

But it also piled on extra tasks across several departments—engineers ended up reviewing AI outputs and giving advice, often informally via Slack or brief consultations, absorbing work that might otherwise have required additional hiring.

Work extending into evenings and early mornings AI prompts started popping up during lunch breaks and off-hours, blurring the line between work and personal time.

As one engineer put it, "You just work the same amount or even more," noting reduced friction to start tasks, and a growing number of open tasks.