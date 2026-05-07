Genesis AI unveils Gene-26.5 robot cooking and playing piano

GENE-26.5 hands trained with sensor gloves

GENE-26.5 uses special hands with 20 degrees of freedom and soft surfaces to mimic how humans move.

It was trained using gloves packed with sensors that recorded real human motions, so now it can copy tricky stuff pretty well.

CEO Zhou Xian shared that the robot picked up a new piano song in just 1 hour!

While it still finds delicate tasks like cracking eggs tricky and isn't as fast as humans yet, Genesis AI believes human-level robotics is approaching sooner than many expect.