Genesis AI unveils Gene-26.5 robot cooking and playing piano
Genesis AI just revealed GENE-26.5, a robotic system that can whip up meals, wire cables, and even play the piano.
This is a big leap for robots, especially since tasks like cracking eggs or slicing vegetables have always been tough for them.
The secret? Smart AI, flexible robotic hands, and lots of training.
GENE-26.5 hands trained with sensor gloves
GENE-26.5 uses special hands with 20 degrees of freedom and soft surfaces to mimic how humans move.
It was trained using gloves packed with sensors that recorded real human motions, so now it can copy tricky stuff pretty well.
CEO Zhou Xian shared that the robot picked up a new piano song in just 1 hour!
While it still finds delicate tasks like cracking eggs tricky and isn't as fast as humans yet, Genesis AI believes human-level robotics is approaching sooner than many expect.