Genetically modified mosquitoes reduce malaria parasites in field study Technology Apr 20, 2026

A new study shows that genetically modified mosquitoes can actually reduce malaria parasites in real-world settings, not just in labs.

This is a big deal, since malaria still kills more than 500,000 people each year (mostly children in sub-Saharan Africa), and old methods such as bed nets and sprays are losing their edge as mosquitoes and parasites become more resistant.