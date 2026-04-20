Genetically modified mosquitoes reduce malaria parasites in field study
Technology
A new study shows that genetically modified mosquitoes can actually reduce malaria parasites in real-world settings, not just in labs.
This is a big deal, since malaria still kills more than 500,000 people each year (mostly children in sub-Saharan Africa), and old methods such as bed nets and sprays are losing their edge as mosquitoes and parasites become more resistant.
Engineered mosquitoes boost local science governance
These engineered mosquitoes could be a game changer for fighting malaria where it hits hardest.
The research also boosts local science skills and helps build better rules for using genetic technology safely — giving communities new tools to fight back against this deadly disease.