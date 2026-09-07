Genetically modified pig kidneys sustain 2 patients awaiting human transplants
Big news in medicine: Doctors used genetically modified pig kidneys to keep two seriously ill patients alive until they could get human kidney transplants.
This is a huge step for xenotransplantation, basically, using animal organs to help people when there are not enough human donors.
It brings real hope for tackling the global shortage of donor organs.
Temporary pig kidneys offer cautious hope
The pig kidneys acted as a temporary measure, working well enough to keep the patients going until suitable human kidneys became available for transplantation.
Experts caution that more research is needed to make sure it's safe long-term.
This development offers hope for thousands of people on organ transplant waiting lists, and this achievement represents a major advance in the quest to alleviate the global organ shortage crisis.