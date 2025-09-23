Genetically modified salmonella could be the future of cancer treatment

The engineered Salmonella waits until it's crowded inside the tumor, then bursts and releases LIGHT. This kicks off a chain reaction—activating key immune cells (ILC3s) and building new immune hubs (mTLSs) right where they're needed most. The result? Stronger anti-tumor defenses and more active immune fighters in the tumor zone.

From mice to humans: The road ahead

Tests in mice showed fewer and even fully controlled tumors, but humans are more complicated.

The team is now working to make this approach safer for people, since live bacteria can sometimes cause infections or inflammation.

If all goes well, clinical trials could be on the horizon to see if this "living medicine" can boost current colon cancer treatments.