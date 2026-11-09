Gentle Monster AI glasses arrive December, preorders Nov 12
Technology
Gentle Monster is dropping its new AI-powered smart glasses this December, with a teaser featuring Joaquin Phoenix already out.
These glasses hint at a translation feature, and pre-orders are expected to open on November 12 through its official website for US buyers.
Glasses built with Samsung and Google
Built together with Samsung and Google, the glasses are expected to use Android XR tech and Gemini AI for live translation and navigation.
If you're curious, there's a preview event in New York from November 13-23 to try them out before launch.
Warby Parker is also getting in on the action with its own smart specs soon, so it looks like stylish tech for your face is officially here.