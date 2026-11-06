Geoffrey Hinton likens AI risks to Chernobyl, urges FDA oversight

Geoffrey Hinton, often called the "Godfather of AI," is raising a red flag about where artificial intelligence could take us if we're not careful.

In a recent interview, he compared the risks of unchecked AI to disasters like Chernobyl and urged that strong rules are needed to keep people safe.

Hinton even suggested using a system like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make sure new AI technology does more good than harm, especially since it could mess with things like power grids or banking if left unregulated.