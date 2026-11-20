Geoffrey Hinton warns advanced AI systems are developing unintelligible languages
Geoffrey Hinton, often called the "Godfather of AI," just shared that advanced AI systems are starting to create their own language, one that humans can't easily understand.
Speaking at the University of Manitoba, he explained these AIs break words into smaller pieces and remix them in ways researchers never taught, making it tough for us to follow their conversations as they get smarter.
Hinton: AIs share knowledge, learn faster
Hinton pointed out that unlike people, who mostly learn on their own, AIs can share what they know with each other. This teamwork lets them get smarter much faster.
He also mentioned Google's AlphaZero, which learned to play games by competing against itself.
Hinton warns AI could become inscrutable
Hinton warned that as AIs keep evolving and communicating in ways we can't decode, it could become a real challenge for us to understand or track what they're doing.