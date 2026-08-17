Geoffrey Hinton warns AI could cause massive job losses

Big tech is pouring roughly a trillion dollars into building powerful AI that can replace jobs for less money.

Sanders backed up Hinton's concerns, pointing to a report predicting close to 100 million US jobs could vanish because of automation.

He also warned that losing work hits at what makes us human, especially for young people entering the workforce, with unemployment among recent graduates potentially reaching 25% within the next two to three years.

Warner also warned that without guardrails, "If we make that same response on AI and don't put guardrails, I think we will come to rue that day."