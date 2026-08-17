Geoffrey Hinton warns AI could cause massive job losses
Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist and "Godfather of AI," is sounding the alarm about AI possibly causing huge job losses.
Speaking alongside Senator Bernie Sanders, Hinton said it's "very likely" we'll see massive unemployment as AI takes over more human work, and he's frustrated that tech companies seem focused on profits over people.
Big tech $1T investment threatens jobs
Big tech is pouring roughly a trillion dollars into building powerful AI that can replace jobs for less money.
Sanders backed up Hinton's concerns, pointing to a report predicting close to 100 million US jobs could vanish because of automation.
He also warned that losing work hits at what makes us human, especially for young people entering the workforce, with unemployment among recent graduates potentially reaching 25% within the next two to three years.
Warner also warned that without guardrails, "If we make that same response on AI and don't put guardrails, I think we will come to rue that day."