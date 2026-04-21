Geoffrey Hinton warns AI could shrink job opportunities for humans
Technology
Geoffrey Hinton, often called the "godfather of AI," is sounding the alarm about how artificial intelligence might change the job market.
He told that unlike past tech shifts, which usually created new types of work, AI could actually take over both creative and thinking tasks, leaving fewer opportunities for people.
AI writes code handles legal work
Hinton points out that AI isn't just automating repetitive jobs: it's now writing code, drafting essays, and even handling legal work.
Because of this, industries like customer service, programming, law, and writing are already seeing fewer job openings.
As AI keeps evolving, figuring out where humans fit into the workforce is becoming a bigger question for everyone.