Geoffrey Hinton warns AI could surpass humans in 5-10 years

Geoffrey Hinton, known as the "Godfather of AI," now thinks artificial intelligence could become smarter than people within the next five to 10 years, a much faster timeline than he once believed.

He's urging everyone to think seriously about how we'll manage technology that might outpace us, saying, "If AI gets much smarter than us and it wants to take control away from us, there's probably no way we can stop it even if it can only talk," and also, "If we don't figure out how to make it safe, there's a real possibility it could destroy us."