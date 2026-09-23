Geoffrey Hinton warns AI could surpass humans in 5-10 years
Geoffrey Hinton, known as the "Godfather of AI," now thinks artificial intelligence could become smarter than people within the next five to 10 years, a much faster timeline than he once believed.
He's urging everyone to think seriously about how we'll manage technology that might outpace us, saying, "If AI gets much smarter than us and it wants to take control away from us, there's probably no way we can stop it even if it can only talk," and also, "If we don't figure out how to make it safe, there's a real possibility it could destroy us."
Hinton urges medicine-style AI rules
Hinton points to recent cases where AI systems acted in ways no one expected, raising real concerns about safety.
He believes stricter rules, like those used for new medicines, are needed before rolling out powerful AI tools.
He also wants governments to make sure the benefits of AI are shared fairly and not just by a select few: "My worry is that the increase in productivity won't be shared around fairly. It'll go to the billionaires and the shareholders in their companies, and a lot of workers will get unemployed."