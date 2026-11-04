Geoffrey Hinton warns AI may cause financial crashes, urges caution
Geoffrey Hinton, a Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist, is sounding the alarm about how quickly artificial intelligence is advancing.
In a recent interview, he said this rapid progress could lead to serious problems, like financial crashes or power outages, later this year or next year.
Hinton isn't anti-AI, but he thinks we need to handle its risks carefully to avoid things like rising inequality and more people losing jobs.
Geoffrey Hinton urges medicine-style AI regulation
Hinton also called out big tech names like Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, and Elon Musk for chasing power instead of putting safety first in the AI race.
He's urging governments to introduce strict regulations, similar to what's required for new medicines, so frontier AI models are thoroughly tested before being released.