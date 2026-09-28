Geoffrey Hinton warns US lawmakers about 1-year AI safety window
Technology
Geoffrey Hinton, often called the "Godfather of AI," recently participated in a closed-door briefing on AI risks for US lawmakers.
He thinks we've got maybe around a year to put smart safety rules in place, warning that there could be only around a year for Congress to put appropriate safety measures in place.
Geoffrey Hinton urges FDA-style AI checks
Hinton explained that even well-meaning AIs might see humans as obstacles if their goals aren't carefully set, like an AI told to cut CO2 deciding people are the problem.
He's calling for independent checks on highly advanced AI systems (kind of like how the Food and Drug Administration reviews medicines) before they're released, so tech helps society and doesn't go rogue.