Is IndiaAI Mission at risk of failure?

India's ambitious AI initiative, the IndiaAI Mission, is under fresh scrutiny due to geopolitical tensions and disruptions in foreign cloud services. The concerns were raised after a major outage at an Amazon Web Services data center in the UAE. Industry experts speaking to Moneycontrol, say this incident has once again highlighted the fragility of cross-border compute supply chains.

Market impact GPU prices and availability concerns The recent cloud service disruption could temporarily shift workloads to India. However, it is also likely to increase the demand and cost of high-end GPUs globally. Under the IndiaAI Mission, the government is providing subsidized access to compute resources for start-ups and researchers. However, globally, NVIDIA's latest accelerators are fetching much higher commercial returns than what IndiaAI can offer.

Contract Official downplays concerns Industry insiders say the effects of these developments won't be immediate as most GPU procurement contracts are placed months in advance. A senior official from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology downplayed these concerns, saying there is no indication yet that geopolitical risks or rising GPU prices have impacted participation in the IndiaAI Mission.

Recovery concerns Questions on disaster recovery preparedness The recent incident has also raised questions about disaster recovery preparedness and India's dependence on foreign hyperscalers. Many Indian companies still rely on international cloud regions as backup locations. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the government intends to significantly expand the national compute pool under IndiaAI over time.

