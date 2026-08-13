George Mason finds endometriosis raises type 2 diabetes risk 46%
Heads up: A fresh study from George Mason University found that women with endometriosis are 46% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.
Researchers looked at data from nearly three million women in Utah between 1996 and 2021, including about 100,000 diagnosed with endometriosis.
Turns out, chronic inflammation linked to the condition might make it easier for your body to develop insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, even if you're premenopausal women and women without obesity.
Premenopausal non obese women highest risk
The risk was highest for premenopausal women and those without obesity, groups usually seen as lower risk.
Women with extra-pelvic endometriosis (when tissue grows outside the pelvic area) had the strongest connection to type 2 diabetes.
Lead author Fuzak Nunziato said these findings help us see how endometriosis can affect health beyond just reproductive issues.
The team is calling for more research and better screening strategies for women dealing with this condition.