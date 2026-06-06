Georgia Tech develops COBALT to control robotic arms via smartphone
Technology
Georgia Tech has developed COBALT, an app that lets you control robotic arms from anywhere using just your smartphone and an internet connection.
Developed by the PAIR Lab, it's designed to be super user-friendly: no robotics experience needed.
You can pick up, move, and drop objects with simple motions right from your phone.
COBALT aids learning and informs AI
COBALT has already connected users in India, Indonesia, and Pakistan to real robots at Georgia Tech—with no prior robotics experience required.
It's also helping students learn robotics remotely, even if their schools don't have fancy equipment.
Plus, by collecting data from users worldwide, COBALT is helping researchers build smarter AI for future robots in homes and factories.