Georgia Tech finds tiny sulfoxaflor amounts alter bumblebee ovarian genes
Technology
A new study from Georgia Tech shows that even tiny amounts of the pesticide sulfoxaflor can disrupt how bumblebees reproduce.
The researchers found changes in the bees' ovarian genes, which could make it harder for colonies to survive and grow.
Safer pest management needed for bumblebees
Bumblebees aren't just cute: they're essential for pollinating crops like tomatoes and blueberries.
With their numbers dropping due to habitat loss, climate change, disease, and pesticides, protecting them is key for keeping food on our tables and supporting biodiversity.
The study highlights why farming needs safer ways to manage pests without hurting these important insects.