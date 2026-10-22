German Primate Center finds neural-progenitor-cell behavior drives human brain folding

Ever wondered why our brains look all wrinkly?

A new study from the German Primate Center says it comes down to how certain brain cells, called neural progenitor cells, behave as we develop.

Human versions of these cells divide faster and produce more neurons than those in animals like marmosets, which leads to more neurons and those signature brain folds.

Marmosets, on the other hand, end up with smoother brains because their cells work slower and stay simpler.