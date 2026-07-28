German scientists find bacteria that remove 95% of uranium
Technology
German scientists have found natural bacteria in an old uranium mine that can remove 95% of uranium from contaminated water.
In the lab, these microbes turned dissolved uranium into a rare, stable mineral, making polluted water much safer within about four months.
Bacterial process avoids extra toxic waste
Unlike traditional cleanup methods, this bacterial process doesn't create extra toxic waste or let uranium spread further.
Instead, it locks the uranium into solid minerals right on the bacteria's surface.