German scientists find 'Pac-Man enzyme' chewing some plastics and penicillin
Technology
Scientists in Germany have discovered a new "Pac-Man enzyme" that can munch through some plastics and even penicillin.
With its unusually large active site, this enzyme could help tackle plastic pollution, and might also offer clues about antibiotic resistance, since the enzyme can break down penicillin in laboratory tests.
Bacteria use biodegradable plastics as food
This discovery shows that bacteria can use certain biodegradable plastics as food, hinting at smarter ways to design eco-friendly materials.
Plus, since the enzyme breaks down penicillin, it could offer clues for fighting antibiotic resistance and making plastic waste less of a problem for the planet.