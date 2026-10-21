German scientists reset 80 year old blood cells' molecular age
Scientists in Germany have managed to re-age blood cells from an 80-year-old, making them act like they're under 20 again.
By converting blood cells from an 80-year-old person into neural stem cells, they basically reset their age at a molecular level, a huge step that could help researchers investigate treatments for diseases associated with aging and better understand cellular aging.
Researchers used a direct method tracked for over 100 days
Instead of the usual complex process, the team used a direct method that allowed rejuvenation to be tracked for over 100 days.
This breakthrough gives us new clues about how aging works and could help researchers investigate treatments for diseases associated with aging and better understand Alzheimer's-related cellular changes.
The project got support from the EU's Horizon 2020 program, the German Research Foundation (DFG), and the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology, and Space (BMFRT), showing just how big a deal this is for future medicine.