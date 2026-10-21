German scientists reset 80 year old blood cells' molecular age

Instead of the usual complex process, the team used a direct method that allowed rejuvenation to be tracked for over 100 days.

This breakthrough gives us new clues about how aging works and could help researchers investigate treatments for diseases associated with aging and better understand Alzheimer's-related cellular changes.

The project got support from the EU's Horizon 2020 program, the German Research Foundation (DFG), and the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology, and Space (BMFRT), showing just how big a deal this is for future medicine.