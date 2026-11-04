German startup Orbital Matter 3-D prints 0.5-meter beam aboard Replicator-2

Printing parts in space could make assembling satellites and managing power or heat way easier.

Orbital Matter teamed up with the European Space Agency and Thales Alenia for this mission.

Even though their printer had some issues, they still managed to deploy a solar array, proving the idea works.

The company, launched in 2022, is now aiming for bigger printers by 2028 and hopes to roll out huge solar arrays on satellites by 2030.