German study says amber LEDs help protect nocturnal insects
Technology
A recent German study suggests that swapping regular streetlights for amber LEDs can really help protect nocturnal insects.
Since more than 60% of invertebrates are active at night, bright white lights often mess with their routines, causing exhaustion or even making them avoid certain areas.
Railway lights switched to amber LEDs
Researchers tested different lights at railway platforms and found that amber LEDs (which don't emit blue light) attracted far fewer insects than standard sodium or cool white LEDs.
Because of this, all railway lights in the park were switched to amber LEDs, showing how a simple change could make public spaces friendlier for threatened insect species.