Gestational diabetes can affect your baby early on: Catch it soon
Gestational diabetes (GDM) shows up in about 1 in 5 pregnancies and can set babies up for future health issues like obesity and diabetes.
With India already facing huge numbers—over 100 million people with diabetes and even more at risk—catching GDM early matters, since high blood sugar in moms can affect babies as early as week 11.
Why test early?
The usual GDM check happens around weeks 24-28, but that might be too late to prevent problems for the baby.
Testing blood sugar earlier (by week 8) helps spot risks before they start causing trouble.
Some Indian guidelines and expert groups recommend screening at the first prenatal visit, and again later if needed.
Controlling blood sugar
Starting nutrition therapy or medication like metformin early on can slow down and may reduce progression of GDM.
Monitoring blood sugar throughout pregnancy helps achieve target glucose levels.