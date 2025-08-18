Next Article
Get 6 months of Apple Music free with select Airtel plans
Airtel is offering its prepaid customers up to six months of Apple Music for free, all through the Airtel Thanks app.
After the trial, it auto-renews at ₹119/month, so you can vibe now and decide later.
More on the offer
This offer even covers non-unlimited 5G prepaid plans—just check your eligibility in the app.
It's part of Airtel's bigger push into digital perks: they have teamed up with Apple for bundled deals on postpaid and Wi-Fi, and now their prepaid packs include access to over 25 OTT platforms (think Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar) plus cool extras like Perplexity AI tools.