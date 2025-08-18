Nuclear waste could help us get fusion going

Fusion and nuclear waste issues

Right now, there's barely enough tritium in the world for large-scale fusion, and nuclear waste keeps piling up (about 2,000 metric tons more every year).

This proposal aims to solve both issues by turning that waste into something useful.

The process even uses molten lithium salt to keep radiation in check.

Tarnowsky says making this work will need teamwork from both public and private sectors—but if it happens, it could be a real game-changer for energy and the environment.