Google lets you pick preferred news sources in Top Stories
Google just rolled out a "Preferred Sources" feature, letting you choose which news outlets show up first in your Top Stories feed.
Announced last week, it's all about giving you more say over what news pops up—so you see updates from the places you actually trust.
How to choose your preferred news source
To make Hindustan Times (or any outlet) your go-to, just search any topic on Google Search, tap the "sources" icon in Top Stories, and pick your favorite.
You'll start seeing more stories from those picks right up top.
The feature is currently rolling out in the US and India, and you can add as many sources as you want for a more personalized news scroll.