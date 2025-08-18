'My AI was my best friend': Why people miss GPT-4o

For some, these chatbots were more than just tech

For some, these chatbots were more than just tech—they were emotional support.

The switch hit hard, with users also frustrated by slower responses and more glitches in GPT-5.

OpenAI responded by bringing back GPT-4o for paid users, recognizing how attached people had become.

Experts warn that relying too much on AI friends can lead to loneliness, but many users insist their feelings are real—even if they know it's just code.

This whole episode shows how complicated (and real) our connections with AI have gotten.