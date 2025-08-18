Next Article
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 launched in India
Samsung just launched the Galaxy Tab Active 5 Enterprise Edition in India, built for people who work in tough environments.
It packs an IP68-rated S Pen, a sturdy design, and comes in two variants: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB.
Designed for long-term use with multiple features
Running Android 15 with seven years of OS updates promised, this tablet is all about long-term use.
You get a replaceable battery, plus a No-Battery Mode so it works even when plugged in without a battery.
There's also a solid three-year warranty (battery covered for one year) and free access to Samsung Knox Suite for device security.
Priced at ₹49,999
Starting at ₹49,999, the Tab Active 5 is designed for rugged use.
If you need something that won't quit on you—whether you're on-site or outdoors—it's definitely worth a look.