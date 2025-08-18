Next Article
AI expert says don't get PhD in AI
Jad Tarifi, who founded Google's first generative AI team, is urging students and professionals to think twice before committing years to a PhD in artificial intelligence.
He points out that the field moves so fast, your knowledge might be outdated by graduation.
As he puts it: "AI itself is going to be gone by the time you finish a Ph.D."
You'll 'move much faster' outside academia, says Tarifi
Tarifi—who earned his own AI PhD back in 2012—says unless you're truly passionate about research, you're better off gaining hands-on experience in industry or startups.
He suggests exploring areas like robotics or biology and stresses you'll "move much faster" and "learn a lot more" outside traditional academia as AI keeps evolving at lightning speed.