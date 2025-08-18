LOADING...

AI expert says don't get PhD in AI

Jad Tarifi, who founded Google's first generative AI team, is urging students and professionals to think twice before committing years to a PhD in artificial intelligence.
He points out that the field moves so fast, your knowledge might be outdated by graduation.
As he puts it: "AI itself is going to be gone by the time you finish a Ph.D."

You'll 'move much faster' outside academia, says Tarifi

Tarifi—who earned his own AI PhD back in 2012—says unless you're truly passionate about research, you're better off gaining hands-on experience in industry or startups.
He suggests exploring areas like robotics or biology and stresses you'll "move much faster" and "learn a lot more" outside traditional academia as AI keeps evolving at lightning speed.