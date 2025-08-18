Envision's Ally Solos smart glasses are designed for the blind Technology Aug 18, 2025

Envision and Solos just announced the Ally Solos Glasses—AI-powered smart eyewear designed to make life easier for blind and low-vision users.

These lightweight glasses read out scenes, text, faces, and objects in real time, plus handle web searches through the built-in Ally AI assistant.

Pre-orders are live at $399 (down from $699) with shipping set for October 2025.