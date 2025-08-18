Envision's Ally Solos smart glasses are designed for the blind
Envision and Solos just announced the Ally Solos Glasses—AI-powered smart eyewear designed to make life easier for blind and low-vision users.
These lightweight glasses read out scenes, text, faces, and objects in real time, plus handle web searches through the built-in Ally AI assistant.
Pre-orders are live at $399 (down from $699) with shipping set for October 2025.
Specs and features of the Ally Solos
You get 2K resolution camera sensors, built-in speakers, splash resistance (IP67), and the battery lasts up to 16 hours; a quick 15-minute charge gives three more hours of use.
They connect to iOS/Android apps and handle real-time image processing and voice commands.
Glasses can read menus, translate text, scan documents
Powered by AI from Meta, OpenAI, and Google, these glasses can read menus aloud, describe your surroundings, translate text instantly, or help you scan documents—all hands-free with natural voice commands.
Unlike other smart glasses like Meta's Ray-Bans or Google Lookout—which aren't built specifically for accessibility—the Ally Solos focus fully on making everyday tasks smoother for people with vision loss.