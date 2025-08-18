Next Article
AI corridor at Dubai airport lets you skip passport checks
Dubai International Airport just rolled out an AI-driven immigration corridor that lets you skip the usual passport checks—no more fumbling for documents.
This new system, launched by the GDRFA, can process up to 10 people at once and is all about making travel smoother and less stressful.
How it works
The corridor uses advanced biometric tech to verify your identity as you walk through, so there's no need to stop or show paperwork.
If anything looks off, security gets flagged right away.
This upgrade doubles processing speed and cuts down on airport crowds, especially during busy times—part of Dubai's push for "travel without borders" and a better experience for everyone passing through.