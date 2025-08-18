Next Article
Google Gemini gets incognito mode, file access ahead of ChatGPT 5
Google just dropped a major update for its Gemini AI, bringing fresh features and improvements across devices—even smartwatches.
The timing is interesting, with ChatGPT 5 on the horizon and Apple expected to enter with its own AI approach.
Gemini now has an incognito mode
Gemini now has "Temporary Chats," kind of like incognito mode—so your convos aren't saved or used for training the AI, which is great if you care about privacy.
Starting September 2, 2025, Gemini can also access files (like photos and videos) from your Keep activity to enhance services—but you can opt out or delete files if you'd rather not share.
Google also clarified that audio/video data from Gemini Live is only collected if you turn on permissions; by default, it's off.