Google Gemini gets incognito mode, file access ahead of ChatGPT 5

Gemini now has an incognito mode

Gemini now has "Temporary Chats," kind of like incognito mode—so your convos aren't saved or used for training the AI, which is great if you care about privacy.

Starting September 2, 2025, Gemini can also access files (like photos and videos) from your Keep activity to enhance services—but you can opt out or delete files if you'd rather not share.

Google also clarified that audio/video data from Gemini Live is only collected if you turn on permissions; by default, it's off.