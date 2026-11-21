GG Technologies tried to settle things with Apple, but ended up filing the lawsuit after talks failed.

The company, started by IIT Delhi graduate Gaurav Goel, first sought patent protection for the technology in the US back in 2019 and applied for Indian protection in 2021.

There was already a similar case against Apple in the US earlier this year, and now even the US International Trade Commission is looking into it.

GG's product, StayTouch, was designed as a digital alternative to business cards, so it is personal for the company as Apple ramps up its presence in India.